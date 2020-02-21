1768 Waterfront Drive, Bee Branch
1,854 square feet of living space on three acres of land
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
Erica Ibsen, Charlotte John Company, 501-804-2584
Check out the stunning views and lakefront access to this private cabin on Greers Ferry Lake!
Offered for sale through the Charlotte John Company, this home is at 1768 Waterfront Drive, high up on Hunter Mountain with views of Alum Cave Bluff. Built in 2009, this stylish bungalow has a two-story design, which includes three bedrooms and three full baths. Plus, it is fully furnished and move-in ready!
If your family loves nature, this is definitely the place to live. Exterior features include unique cypress siding, a huge deck and screened-in porch overlooking the lake, and a professionally excavated camping, picnic, activities area to entertain friends and family. As an added bonus, there is a 40-foot by 18-foot garage under the home AND you can hear the waterfall from the deck!
When it comes to living space, this open concept home design is perfect for spending time together as a family. The dining, kitchen and living areas are bright and inviting, with lots of windows, hardwood floors, and a lovely cathedral ceiling. The kitchen has an abundance of painted white wood cabinets, darker solid surface countertops, and stainless appliances that convey with the home. A great plus to this kitchen is the huge separate pantry!
In the bedrooms, you will find plenty of space to spread out and relax. Features here include carpeted floors, walk-in closets and adjacent bathrooms. All the wet areas in the bathrooms are tiled.
Other features include:
- Insulated windows.
- Central heat and air.
- Washer, dryer and refrigerator convey with the property.
- Security system.
- Separate laundry room.
With visions of warmer temperatures to come, it’s definitely the time to check out this awesome bungalow on one of Arkansas’ premier skiing lakes. The asking price was recently reduced to $349,900. Call Erica Ibsen of the Charlotte John Company at 501-804-2584 to arrange for a private viewing.
