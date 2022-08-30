The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding everyone to practice good water safety habits over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
“Labor Day is one of the busiest summer weekends on the water across the region,” Little Rock District Commander Col. Damon Knarr said. “We’re asking everyone to put safety at the forefront of their plans and to look out for each other while they’re in and around the water.”
USACE is asking everyone to wear their life jacket, don’t drink alcoholic beverages and operate a boat, never swim alone and stick to designated swim areas.
Following these safety tips can help make your family’s holiday a safe and enjoyable one.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of the nation’s leading providers of outdoor recreation with over 400 lake and river projects in 43 states and more than 250 million visits per year.
