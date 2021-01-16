Just over a month ago, on a wet, cold and windy December day, a small crowd of media and political representatives surrounded U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Col. Eric M. Noe. Noe, district engineer and commander of the USACE Little Rock District, looked out on the socially-distanced audience on the banks of the Arkansas River at Toad Suck Park and announced the beloved park’s reopening after a historic 2019 flood and the ensuing year-and-a-half of work it took to complete restoration of the low-lying plot of land. Work, that Noe said, took a complicated journey.
“At Toad Suck, water levels were above my head,” Noe said, gesturing above him. “When we started getting into [pavilions], there was sand inside [the rafters of Toad Suck’s] pavilions.”
The scope of the flooding and the damage it left took a significant amount of work between park staff and the USACE. Work that had an added emphasis and responsibility to it due to the local communities’ connection to the park.
Toad Suck Park opened for camping in 1976, five years after the opening of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, the system the nearby Toad Suck Lock and Dam is part of. Named for the small community it is located in, Toad Suck Park hosted the area’s first Toad Suck Daze festivities which are now held in downtown Conway every year. Per USACE park ranger Ryan King, Toad Suck Park averaged about 6,000 campers a year leading up to the 2019 flood. That’s about 16-and-a-half campers in the park on any given day. The 2019 flood though, historic for Toad Suck and the entire state of Arkansas, assured no campers would pitch their tents on the park’s grounds for the foreseeable future.
Toad Suck had faced flooding events before that caused significant damage, but none at the scale of the 2019 flood. King noted a flooding event in the late fall and December of 2015 which closed the park for seven months. Restoration work for that event didn’t involve contracted workers and only required in-house labor though. The 2019 flood posed a significant number of challenges the park hadn’t experienced before.
In May 2019, historic rainfall levels fell on the basin of the Arkansas River, as well as the rivers which feed it. The stress on the river started in Oklahoma and made its way into Arkansas.
“At Keystone Dam in Oklahoma, [water] releases hit 275,000 cubic-feet-per-second (c.f.s), the second highest in the dam’s history,” Noe said in an interview with the Log Cabin. “At Muskogee, Oklahoma, the river peaked at more than 46 feet with flows exceeding 600,000 c.f.s.”
For context, flood stage is set at 28 feet. Stories like the ones from the two Oklahoma dams were common at other locations along the navigation system. Noe said five locations in the system recorded all-time record flows of water.
Compounded by the extremely high water levels, Toad Suck Park is also a bit of a sitting duck. Builders designed the park to be a water relief valve, King said. It’s meant to flood and offer high water levels a place to pool to stymie even higher flow rates down river. So, when the water from upriver made its way to the Toad Suck Lock and Dam measuring at a crest flow of 545,000 c.f.s, and the dam opened just as it is designed to do, significant levels of water were sure to enter into the park. The only question for park staff as they finished preparations – such as moving the gatehouse and dumpsters and sealing doors – was just how much damage the park would sustain.
Damage proved to be significant. After water levels receded and park staff were able to re-enter the park to assess, they found an entire septic system and three campsites had been destroyed. Additionally, countless other campsites had damage, electrical systems were destroyed and floating downstream and the flood broke one of the park’s drainage systems.
Over the year-and-a-half of work completed by the USACE, 33 campsites were replaced with concrete blocks, the destroyed electrical and septic systems were replaced and a new drainage system was constructed to replace the broken one.
While work on the park was completed, King said he got calls from the public on a near-daily basis asking about the future of the park and when it would reopen. Even Log Cabin editor Jeanette Anderton said the public frequently called her asking for updates. Interest in returning to the park was high. Noe said he understood the public’s anticipation in returning, but the USACE had to get the job done right.
“I know our visitors were anxious to get back in the park before we were finished, but it just wasn’t the right thing to do,” Noe said. “We would have been operating with little to no amenities for a long time. We want folks to enjoy their time at Toad Suck when it’s open, not remember that the electric wasn’t hooked up or that the bathroom didn’t work and be left with an impression that doesn’t represent the truth.”
King said the USACE’s work will ensure the park’s campsites last longer, that water will drain more quickly and efficiently during flooding events and the ability to more easily clean up park damage will ensure much faster reopening times after flooding events.
The work completed to restore the park for campers should also help the park withstand minor flood events, Noe said. Toad Suck Park’s function as a camping and recreation site as well as a water relief valve for the river and lock and dam it straddles should be improved for years to come thanks to the restoration, Noe said.
Noe also commented on the deep connection the Little Rock District of the USACE has to Toad Suck and the entire region it covers.
“Our 800 employees live here too,” Noe said. “We are personally aware of how important these parks are to our communities, not just for recreation, but for business as well. I’m very proud of the team for putting in the extra effort to ensure the park was restored correctly.”
