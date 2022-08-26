The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Thursday awarded more than $357,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to Arkansas. This USDA grant will help the Arkansas Department of Agriculture fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state and support specialty crop growers through marketing, education, and research.

“USDA applauds Arkansas’s continued commitment to supporting our nation’s producers of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program,” USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt said. “The projects funded will foster innovative research and new market opportunities within the specialty crop sector, while furthering USDA’s goals of creating a more fair and equitable food system and supporting local and regional producers.”

