Conway Corp Senior Lineman Scott Ussery will serve on the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) Mutual Aid Regional Committee.
He will provide leadership for Region VI of the Federal Emergency Management Association’s (FEMA) regional designations which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
“I’m extremely proud of the work Scott and our crews have done while assisting with mutual aid for other public power communities,” CEO Bret Carroll said. “He will do a great job using his knowledge and experience to help others and I know he will represent Conway Corp and our community very well.”
Mutual aid response is a coordinated effort allowing public power utilities to receive assistance following an emergency in their community. Nationally, mutual aid agreements organized through the APPA link more than 2,000 public power and rural electric cooperatives.
Ussery was hired in May 2002 as a Utility Worker Apprentice. He entered the Lineman Apprentice program in 2005 and was promoted to Journeyman Lineman in 2009, a position he held until his promotion to Senior Lineman in March 2016.
Also in 2016, he was presented the Safety Leadership Award by Conway Corp, an award that is presented annually. The recipient is an employee who leads by example, adhering to safety standards, watching out for others or suggesting improvement to procedures to reduce accidents and promote a culture of safety for the company.
