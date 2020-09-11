Flu season has arrived in Arkansas amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but veterans can take steps to fight the flu by taking advantage of Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System’s free flu shot clinics, including convenient drive-through options.
Beginning Monday, September 14, flu clinics will be set up at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock, and at the Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center in North Little Rock.
A walk-in flu clinic will operate in the McClellan green atrium, near the Dermatology clinic and ENT clinic waiting area, and a drive-through clinic will be open in the parking lot of the hospital Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
A walk-in flu clinic will be open in room 1C-100 of the Towbin facility Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and a drive-through clinic will be open in lane 1 of the COVID-19 screening area of the north parking lot of the facility Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Veterans will also be able to get their flu shot at the primary care and geriatric care clinics, and at all eight of CAVHS’ Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
The flu vaccine is a Veteran’s best protection against the flu, which usually begins in the fall and may continue through late spring. Those at a higher risk of illness and flu-based complications include: Veterans age 65 and older; Veterans with health problems such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease and other chronic illnesses or conditions; pregnant Veterans; caregivers of Veterans with health problems.
Flu viruses can change over time, so every year the vaccine is updated to protect against the viruses most likely to spread that year. More information can be found at https://www.public health.va.gov/flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.