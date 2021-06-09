Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced two new state policies and an update regarding the Fort Smith F-35 fighter jet training program that was unveiled last week in his weekly media briefing Tuesday.
The new policies include a 3 percent merit bonus for high-performing employees of state agencies and the elimination of quarantine for vaccinated students and teachers who are exposed to COVID-19 during the school year.
“This last year, our workforce has shown dedication, resilience and flexibility during this pandemic. [These have been] circumstances that no workforce has been through in the last 100 years,” Hutchinson said regarding the largest performance pay amount he has instituted since becoming governor.
The merit bonus will be added to employees’ base salary and will cost the state $11.2 million from general revenue and $28 million from other sources, including federal funding, Hutchinson said.
The governor also announced that the state would spend $17 million to build 1,300 feet of runway at the Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith.
This contribution allows the state to support the F-35 fighter jet training program, which will add an estimated $800 million to $1 billion in economic impact annually to the state, he said.
Chairman of the Military Affairs Committee, Brad Hegeman, accompanied the governor at his address and expanded on the military advancements that Arkansas has made in the past few years.
A combination of military-friendly state legislature and a growth in missions across military bases in the state have positioned Arkansas to be the logical choice for the location of the new F-35 mission, Hegeman said.
“The future is bright; I’m excited about where we’re going, and I can assure you we’ll continue to expand the military presence in the state of Arkansas,” he said.
Vaccinated students and teachers will no longer be required to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.
With this new policy in place, students will be less vulnerable to education loss, and parents will not have to worry about leaving the workforce to take care of their children, Hutchinson said.
This announcement comes as only 10 percent of eligible children in the state of Arkansas have been vaccinated since vaccines first became available to kids age 12 and up nearly a month ago.
“We know that the vaccine is safe and effective in this age group,” Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said. “We need to use these summer months to move forward with vaccination so that these individuals are all vaccinated before they go to school.”
Quoting a study from the CDC, Romero added that “infection by COVID in this age group is not benign,” which is why it is increasingly important to vaccinate children against the virus.
“The disease is significant, and it can result in a long-term stay in the intensive care unit [for some hospitalized children],” Romero said.
There have been 231 new COVID-19 cases recorded since Monday, and 29 more people have been hospitalized due to complications from the virus.
The governor also displayed a chart of COVID-19 hospitalizations by age group, which showed that an increasing number of people aged 25-48 have been hospitalized since March.
Hutchinson attributed the increase in hospitalizations to the gap in vaccinations for that age group. He said that getting more younger, working people vaccinated is one of the focuses of his administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.