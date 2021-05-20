A COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 22 at Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive, in North Little Rock.
The vaccination effort will be conducted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in cooperation with the cities of North Little Rock and Sherwood, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Simmons Bank Arena, Pulaski County and the North Little Rock School District.
Everyone present at the clinic must wear a face mask.
Those getting vaccinated on May 22 will have an opportunity to enter their name in drawings for free tickets to Magic Springs, Arkansas Travelers games, the Foreigner concert on Aug. 8 and the Banda MS concert on Sept. 17.
To minimize your wait time, please make an appointment to receive a vaccination by calling (501) 526-2211 or going to VaccineSignup.UAMS.edu/mobileclinic. However, walk-ins are welcome.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccinations, but those attending the clinic should bring valid IDs and insurance cards if they have them. UAMS will administer one dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the clinic, which is the only vaccine approved for use in children as young as 12.
All Arkansans age 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. A parent or guardian should come to the vaccine appointment with patients under age 18 or complete and sign the guardian information on the registration form at Vaccine Signup.UAMS.edu/mobile clinic.
