While recent announcements of COVID-19 vaccines offer hope, UAMS Dr. Robert Hopkins said the hope is measured with “cautious optimism.”
Hopkins, a UAMS professor and division chief of internal medicine as well as being a practicing physician, is the Chair of the National Vaccine Advisory Committee of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
At issue is not just access to one of the several versions of the vaccine, but the vaccine’s ultimately unknown effectiveness.
Arkansas currently has a draft plan for vaccine distribution which will prioritize vaccine access as it becomes available. The plan mirrors the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plan placing priority on those most impacted by the coronavirus as first in line to receive the vaccine, such as health care workers, then vaccine access moving through the population to the more healthy Arkansans – those less likely to suffer, or even die, due to COVID-19 infection.
Initial vaccine distribution in the state is estimated to be “about 25,000-30,000 doses in Arkansas,” Hopkins said.
At this rate of distribution, and based on current projections for access, a healthy 40-year-old would be getting their first vaccine injection in the spring, Hopkins said.
Whichever vaccine is used – and several are being submitted for approval – the second dose of the vaccine for a healthy 40-year-old would be roughly 20 days later, completing the vaccine treatment.
That means a healthy 40-year-old can, in the spring plus 20 days, take off the mask and go stand in a crowd, right? No, Hopkins said, probably not.
“We have as many questions as answers at this point,” Hopkins said, citing the “unprecedented” nature of the pandemic.
Vaccines will be distributed, and are expected to be effective in treatment and prevention, but how effective they will be remains to be seen. It is possible some might not react well to the vaccine – depending on which version they are given – which can result in “headaches or a sore arm,” Hopkins said.
The reason for the “cautious optimism” is that the effectiveness of any vaccine, in this case one being given to hundreds of millions of people, will need to be measured before a final judgment can be made if it is stopping the spread of the virus.
It will likely be mid-summer before the overall effectiveness of the vaccines are known. Then, if they are as effective as hoped, herd immunity would allow people to relax the current public health restrictions, Hopkins said.
An additional variable is the nature of COVID-19, which like all viruses mutate over time.
“Viruses change to adapt,” Hopkins said.
Measurements of vaccine effectiveness against the same coronavirus at the start of the vaccine process may change as the virus mutates. Several studies have pointed out that the COVID-19 virus at the start of the pandemic at the beginning of the year is not the same as COVID-19 as the year draws to a close.
Because of this it’s possible that yearly COVID-19 booster shots will be required in order to meet the latest mutation of the virus.
With this cautiously optimistic outlook, with vaccine reaching the healthier members of the population by the spring, with a total effectiveness yet to be measured, and this in the face of a virus able to mutate in order to face challenges to its survival, can we expect to ditch the masks at some point in 2021? Hopkins said no.
“Masks are never going to go away completely,” Hopkins said.
He expects that masks will be less common as vaccine effectiveness and herd immunity data is learned and understood, but there will always be masks, especially for gatherings in enclosed places or in places such as nursing homes, where the health risk is higher.
He stressed that the public should not allow the cautious optimism of coming vaccines get in the way of making good decisions now.
“People are making bad decisions which is making the disease worse,” Hopkins said.
What everyone needs to do is to continue wearing masks, avoiding crowds and washing their hands in order to “preserve our society,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.