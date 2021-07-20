An Arlington, Texas, man says he is still trying to fathom the reality of winning $1 million on a free Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) scratch-off ticket that he received as a vaccine incentive. Gary Smith claimed his prize Monday at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock.
Smith, an Arkansas native, was in the state visiting family when they decided to go to the local health department to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last Friday.
In May, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the state would give away lottery tickets and gift certificates as an incentive to get the vaccine.
After showing proof that he received his second shot, Smith had his choice between a $20 $1 Million Spectacular scratch-off ticket or a $20 gift certificate for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission. Little did he know that this decision would make him the next lottery-made millionaire.
“I know they’re lying,” was his first thought after he scratched the winning ticket when he returned to his family’s home. “I couldn’t believe it.”
“My grandmother was the first person that I told about my win,” Smith said. “We both were in total shock. She immediately wanted to leave to get her another ticket.”
Smith works with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He plans to pay bills and help his family with his winnings.
“I recently got engaged in April and blessed to have the wedding and honeymoon of my dreams with my future wife,” Smith said.
He is the 83rd person that has won a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009. With Smith’s million-dollar win, one top prize left of $1 million remains on the $1 Million Spectacular game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.
