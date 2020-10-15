In a decision signed Thursday, the Arkansas Supreme Court upheld the validity of the so-called "wet vote" for Van Buren County as a 2020 election ballot measure.
Voters now have the opportunity to vote for or against the county permitting alcohol sales as part during the November election.
Thursday's decision was apparently the final obstacle for "Let Van Buren County Vote" initiative which had begun the wet-vote process with certification of petition Jan. 7. Roughly 4,300 signatures were gathered in the county of 8,300 voters.
The signatures were presented to the county clerk and the ballot measure received certification.
What followed was a lawsuit brought about by "Stay Strong, Status Quo" and "Bevans Family Limited Partnership" to overturn the certification based upon the legality of the signatures certified and the forms used for signature gathering. The appeal was rejected in county circuit court by Hon. Susan Weaver on Sept. 9.
An appeal was made by Stay Strong and Bevans Partnership to the Supreme Court, which upheld Weaver's decision today.
David Byard, a Let Van Buren County Vote spokesman, said Thursday's victory was a victory for county voters.
"On behalf of the voters, this is the final straw," Byard said. "Now the decision is theirs."
