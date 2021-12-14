A vehicle hit a Greenbrier student at Casey’s near Greenbrier school Monday morning.
Greenbrier Police Chief Gene Earnhart said the girl was middle school-aged, 12 or 13 years old, and was hit while crossing the street.
Chief Earnhart told the Log Cabin Democrat the girl was “fine” and back home Monday afternoon.
He said the girl was taken to the hospital for X-rays after the accident to check to see if anything was wrong, but was discharged and taken back home by noon Monday.
“To everyone that has asked about my daughter after the accident this morning, she’s sore, scraped up, and bruised, but fine,” the mother of the girl said in a Facebook post to the Greenbrier News You Should Know page on Monday afternoon. “Thank you all for your concern and prayers.”
The Log Cabin Democrat reached out to school officials but didn’t receive a response by press time.
