A vehicle pursuit in Mayflower ended in the arrest of 22-year old Corbin Presfield last Saturday, the Mayflower Police Department (MPD) announced via social media.
An off-duty MPD officer approached Presfield at about 3:30 p.m. in the Harps Food Stores parking lot at 600 AR-365 on April 1, after several store employees “alleged that Mr. Presfield was harassing customers, had assaulted a citizen at the gas pumps and appeared to be under the influence,” the MPD social media post read.
Presfield allegedly assaulted the officer upon approach and fled the scene, with an on-duty MPD officer attempting to stop him in a vehicle pursuit that “led to an area near Palarm Creek,” the MPD post read.
“Following the short pursuit, Mr. Presfield then bit and struck the on-duty officer as he was attempting to take him into custody,” the MPD post read.
The officer bitten and struck later went to the hospital for his injuries and received treatment before being released.
After being medically cleared, officers took Presfield into custody and transported him to the Faulkner County Detention Center on one count of aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, two counts of battery in the third degree, one count of fleeing and one count of resisting arrest. His profile on the Faulkner County Detention Center website includes a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Presfield remains in detention pending a court appearance. Per the FCSO website, Presfield’s court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 24.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
