A vehicle pursuit in Mayflower ended in the arrest of 22-year old Corbin Presfield last Saturday, the Mayflower Police Department (MPD) announced via social media.

An off-duty MPD officer approached Presfield at about 3:30 p.m. in the Harps Food Stores parking lot at 600 AR-365 on April 1, after several store employees “alleged that Mr. Presfield was harassing customers, had assaulted a citizen at the gas pumps and appeared to be under the influence,” the MPD social media post read.

