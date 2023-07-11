A vehicle pursuit after midnight on Tuesday led to the arrest of a wanted man.
Conway Police Department (CPD), Mayflower Police Department (MPD) and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) officers worked together to arrest 27-year old Tyus Dokes Jr. on one felony arrest warrant, two misdemeanor arrest warrants and six charges, the CPD announced via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
CPD officers first pulled Dokes over at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday at Bill Dean Drive for a traffic violation. In speaking with officers, Dokes provided them with a name and birth date that linked to another individual when officers ran his name. Upon being confronted with the incorrect information, Dokes “suddenly put his vehicle in drive and fled from the scene,” the CPD social media post read.
“Dokes led officers in a pursuit until he eventually reached Highway 365, traveling southbound toward the City of Mayflower,” the CPD social media post read. “As the pursuit approached Baker-Willis Parkway, an officer from the Mayflower Police Department attempted to deploy spike strips, but Dokes was able to avoid them and continued driving until he reached Queens Manor Apartments where he exited his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.”
CPD, MPD and FCSO officers blocked the entrances and exits to the apartment complex and ultimately took Dokes into custody.
“Dokes finally provided officers with his correct identifying information, and it was determined that he had a felony warrant out of Sherwood as well as two misdemeanor warrants from Mayflower and Conway,” the CPD post read.
In Sherwood, Dokes faces four charges, including fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license, possession with purpose of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm, court documents read. It was unclear what the charges are on Dokes’ misdemeanor warrants in Mayflower and Conway.
Following his arrest, officers transported Dokes to the Faulkner County Detention Center and booked him on charges related to his warrants, as well as fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental operations, driving on a suspended license and a traffic violation for seatbelt use.
“This is still an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” the CPD post read.
This is the second vehicle pursuit to end in Mayflower in the past four days. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, two MPD officers were injured after a vehicle struck a patrol unit working the aftermath of a stolen vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.