“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is directed by Andy Serkis (actor best known for Gollum in “Lord of the Rings”) and written by Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel (writer of “Venom,” “Cruella” and “Fifty Shades of Grey”) and is a sequel to the 2018 film of the same name. The first once again stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote pal Venom who must now face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady (played by Woody Harrelson, “Zombieland”).
The first Venom film didn’t really get all that great reviews when it came about three years ago, but I for one am one of the few critics who actually did enjoy the movie. Was it perfect? Far from it. Did it have some problems? Yeah, quite a few, but I can’t deny that I had a blast watching it and laughed at the absurdity happening on screen.
Much is the same with Venom’s sequel. Is it perfect? No. Does it have problems? Yes, but man is it fun and hilarious, even more so this time around. Director Andy Serkis along with Hardy and Marcel in the writer’s chair fully embrace the absurdity that this movie is and runs into everything head-on. Everyone knows exactly what type of movie they’re making here. Nothing is ever too serious and that’s the glory of it. All the jokes, while some may not land perfectly, were my type of humor to a tee.
The relationship between Eddie Brock and Venom is also dialed up more and that relationship is truly the heart of the movie. Who cares about Eddie and Michelle Williams’s character Anne when you have Eddie and Venom arguing with each other on screen about if two chickens should be their new roommates or not. It’s the rom-com of the century basically and considering that Tom Hardy also does the voice for Venom, it makes everything that much more entertaining.
Hardy is great and I stand by that he is perfectly cast. The fact that he has to basically argue with himself for the majority of the runtime makes his performance that much more impressive. Woody Harrelson is also perfectly cast as the psycho serial killer with a dark past and brings so much more needed energy to this movie. His villain isn’t a perfectly written villain, but it’s one of the better ones we’ve had in awhile. Michelle Williams is also great and given a little bit more to do this time around while Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”) is amazing as Shriek but does feel a little side-lined.
I really would’ve liked a little bit more of Shriek, especially with how much Harris adds to the character. From what we got to see of her character, she is a really cool villain/anti-hero and her relationship with Carnage is very interesting considering that Carnage’s weakness is loud noises and that’s quite literally what her superpower is. Seeing her level up a bit or getting more of her backstory would’ve been a nice addition.
I also think, while the short and sweet 90 minute runtime is nice, maybe adding ten more minutes would’ve helped a bit more. It almost feels like there is no second act or at least its a very short second act and spending a little bit more time there would have benefited some of the story elements.
The final act battle is slightly improved from the previous film. It’s set in a gothic, catholic church and that alone gives it a nice, unique vibe, but it does end up coming a CGI-slug fest seeing Carnage and Venom fighting. That was a lot of the same problems with the previous film’s third act battle, but at least this time we’re in a cooler setting than outside a space station.
Overall, I really enjoyed “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” The absurdity, comedy, the villain, and relationship between Eddie and Venom has improved a lot from the first film, I just wish some story elements and the final battle would’ve be better than what we’re given. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is currently in theaters.
