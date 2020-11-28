A local Italian restaurant served a Thanksgiving feast at no charge to community members who couldn’t be with family or prepare a meal at home.
Verona Italian Restaurant served people turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and a roll for free on Thursday. PattiCakes Bakery provided the free desserts.
Owner Albina Shala said she wanted to show her appreciation to the community who has helped her restaurant flourish.
“Conway has become our home and allowed our family and restaurant to grow and this is a way for us to say thank you,” she said, adding a thank you to PattiCakes Bakery; and Robert and Karen Ferguson and Jay and Judy Stell for helping serve the food. “Our goal is to show our love and support for the Conway community and to thank everyone who has shown us support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.