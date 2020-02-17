A veteran and his family were surprised with the news they will receive a mortgage-free home in Conway during the Southern Living Home Summit.
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Cory Hixson and his family attended the summit under the impression they would be interviewed by the builder, Bret Franks Construction, as a preliminary step in the selection process. Instead, Bret Franks Construction and Southern Living told them they had been chosen to receive the gift as part of Operation FINALLY HOME.
“Lance Cpl. Hixson bravely and selflessly served his country for over three years,” Rusty Carroll, Operation FINALLY HOME executive director, said. “We’re honored to partner with Bret Franks Construction and Southern Living to provide such a deserving family with a place to call home.”
Hixson served in the Marine Corps for more than three Yeats until he was critically wounded during a deployment to Iraq.
“In October of 2004, he was deployed to Iraq to serve in Operation Phantom Fury, the initial breach of Fallujah,” Operation FINALLY HOME officials said in a news release. “After his unit captured three insurgents, they were hit with heavy mortar fire that resulted in a six-hour firefight requiring air and tank support. During the fight, a blast of shrapnel struck him in his upper torso, face and the largest piece pierced his left eye, stopping at the orbital bone and knocking him unconscious.”
Hixson was medevaced to Camp Fallujah and had emergency surgery to enucleate his left eye. He was awarded a Purple Heart, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and Iraq Campaign Medal and was medically discharged.
“After being medically discharged, Hixson returned home and began working in construction. Through mutual friends, he was reconnected with a high school crush, Shala,” officials said. “They married in 2008 and have two children.”
The home will be a new, custom-built house with no mortgage. The family, after being called on stage and surprised with the news, received a symbolic key.
The groundbreaking ceremony on the home will take place in Conway this spring.
For more information about Operation FINALLY HOME, visit https://www.operationfinallyhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.