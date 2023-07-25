U.S. Marine Corps veteran Lance Cpl. Cory Hixson and his family received the keys to their new mortgage-free home on Tyler Street on Tuesday morning. The ceremony, attended by Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry, Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson and more than 40 members of the community, included a police and motorcycle escort to the Tyler Street home for Hixson and his family.

Hixson first joined the military following 9/11 and served his country for more than three years before being critically wounded by mortar fire while on deployment in Iraq.

