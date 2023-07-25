U.S. Marine Corps veteran Lance Cpl. Cory Hixson and his family received the keys to their new mortgage-free home on Tyler Street on Tuesday morning. The ceremony, attended by Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry, Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson and more than 40 members of the community, included a police and motorcycle escort to the Tyler Street home for Hixson and his family.
Hixson first joined the military following 9/11 and served his country for more than three years before being critically wounded by mortar fire while on deployment in Iraq.
Married with two children, Hixson and his family first learned they would receive a custom-built, mortgage-free home from Operation Finally Home (OPFH) in 2020. OPFH, a nonprofit that provides veterans with homes and home modifications, made the Hixson’s property the first project the organization has completed in Arkansas.
“At the end of the day, the Hixson family does not owe us any thanks at all,” OPFH Senior Project Manager Ronnie Lyles said. “We owe them. This is the least we can do as a country. We are so proud to help them make Conway their new home.”
OPFH partnered with Little Rock-based construction company Bret Franks Construction, Inc. to build the Hixson’s home. In total, the project took nearly three years from groundbreaking in August 2020 to Tuesday. The coronavirus pandemic impacted the project, Bret Franks said in an interview with local news media following Tuesday’s ceremony.
“When you’re dealing with volunteers, donated products and materials and trying to get folks out to work with COVID happening on top of it, it added a little bit more headache in the process,” Franks said. “But we persevered, saw the project through and that’s why we’re here today. My wife [Beth] and I are really honored that we were part of this program.”
Franks added that he and Beth are “glad to welcome” the Hixsons to Conway, saying he was “proud to do it for a disabled marine [and] proud to do it for a veteran.”
Hixson told the gathered crowd Tuesday’s moment was for his wife and children who have supported him through the years, adding that it “took a long time.”
“I’m 40 years old,” Hixson said. “That’s how long it took to get to here. I’m finally home.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
