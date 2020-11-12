Veterans Day

A commemoration for Veterans and Veterans Day was held at Julie’s Sweet Shop on Skyline Drive Wednesday morning. Speakers including Representative French Hill, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Arkansas State Senator Jason Rapert. Owner Julie Goodnight said the yearly event – this year held with social distancing in place – began with support of “her” veterans, 25 regulars at her business she wished to commemorate on Veterans Day. “The people are what makes us the greatest country and the greatest military in the world,” – Griffin.

 Alex Kienlen

