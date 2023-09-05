Faulkner County veterans groups and first responder organizations will join the Theodore Campbell Post No. 16 of the American Legion for a Patriot Day of Service and Remembrance at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 at Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park, a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat read.
“We hope the public will join us in honoring the people who lost their live because of the events that happened on Sept. 11, 2001,” the news release read, adding that the service will also honor “first responders that bravely lost their lives.”
The United States has consistently recognized Sept. 11 as Patriot Day in the years since the 9/11 attacks, having first done so in a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives in October 2001. President Joe Biden, as well as former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all issued proclamations to mark Sept. 11 as Patriot Day.
Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park opened in June after months of construction. Located at 2560 Prince St., the plaza serves as “a space that honors the sacrifices made by veterans and their families in the past, present and future,” city officials previously said.
Local veteran Mike Mason and Mayor Bart Castleberry came up with the idea for the monument in 2019. By Veteran’s Day of that year, the city had released a rendering of the monument. City officials broke ground on the plaza on Aug. 1, 2022.
