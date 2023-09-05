Faulkner County veterans groups and first responder organizations will join the Theodore Campbell Post No. 16 of the American Legion for a Patriot Day of Service and Remembrance at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 at Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park, a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat read.

“We hope the public will join us in honoring the people who lost their live because of the events that happened on Sept. 11, 2001,” the news release read, adding that the service will also honor “first responders that bravely lost their lives.”

