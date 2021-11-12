Leaders, businesses and organizations across the state had ceremonies to honor men and women who have served in the armed forces on Veterans Day.
In Conway, the morning started with the annual ceremony at Julie’s Sweet Shoppe.
The bakery staff handed out free coffee and sweets to veterans and invited a host of guest speakers including Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Congressman French Hill, County Judge Jim Baker and Mayor Bart Castleberry.
The ceremony also included door prizes and an antique car show.
The Faulkner County Council on Aging hosted a lunchtime event – with the help of Sam’s Club, First Community Bank, Bledsoe Chiropractic and Home Instead – at the Ola and John Hawks Center in Conway.
Charles Finkenbinder, veteran and Conway city attorney, was the featured speaker. He was an infantryman in the U.S. Army from 1986-1990 and later graduated as a paratrooper.
Finkenbinder said he is often asked why he served.
“The answer to me is simple: the United States of America is the greatest country that has ever existed in the history of time. Less than 5 percent of the people on this planet are blessed to live here, to be Americans. I’m grateful that I was born here,” he said. “I did not deserve that. I did nothing to deserve the blessing of being born in America.I think about all the people who have died to get here. I think about the people willing to risk everything they have just to get to a country that I happened to be born in. That’s what being an American means to me. I served because I was born with a debt I could never repay.”
In Little Rock, U.S. Sen. John Boozman spoke at the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday.
“My commitment to our veterans is to always work relentlessly to ensure you receive what you are owed – what you have earned. Dignity. Respect. Support. And the opportunity to live your American Dream after spending much time and effort ensuring that was possible for your fellow countrymen,” Boozman said. “Today, and every day, we must keep our promise to you. We must make you proud, as you have made us so incredibly proud.”
Veterans Day, formerly Armistice Day, is recognized on Nov. 11 each year, marking the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918.
