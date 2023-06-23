The city of Conway celebrated the grand opening of Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before a large crowd Friday.
Located at 2560 Prince St., the plaza “will be a space that honors the sacrifices made by veterans and their families in the past, present and future,” city officials said.
Features of the plaza include seating and walking paths, as well as a monument with flags for each military branch as well as prisoners-of-war and missing-in-action service members.
City officials broke ground on Veterans Plaza on Aug. 1, 2022. Local veteran Mike Mason and Mayor Bart Castleberry came up with the idea for the monument in 2019. By Veteran’s Day of that year, the city had released a rendering of the monument.
“At the end of the day, it’s really up to the people of Conway to determine how to use the space,” city spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said. “We hope the plaza, amphitheater and seating area will provide a blank canvas for future events, celebrations and ceremonies. We also hope this investment in Pompe Park demonstrates not only our continued commitment to our parks but also building quality public spaces.”
On July 26, 2022, aldermen voted to move forward with construction of the plaza. The plaza is part of a series of improvements to Pompe Park are ongoing.
In March, aldermen appropriated over $832,000 for the Pompe Park Phase II Project. As part of Phase II, two new pedestrian bridges that connect the east and west side of Tucker Creek to Pompe Park Phase I will be constructed, as will channel and drainage improvements.
