The city of Conway celebrated the grand opening of Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before a large crowd Friday.

Located at 2560 Prince St., the plaza “will be a space that honors the sacrifices made by veterans and their families in the past, present and future,” city officials said.

