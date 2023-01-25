The St. Francis Veterinary Clinic in Conway recently raised funds through a calendar contest that they used to buy supplies to donate to the Conway City Animal Shelter on Friday.

This is the second year the clinic has done his calendar contest, starting for the first time in 2021 by Client Service Representative Rachel Mares. Mares started the contest so the clinic could get more involved with clients and the community as a whole.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.