The St. Francis Veterinary Clinic in Conway recently raised funds through a calendar contest that they used to buy supplies to donate to the Conway City Animal Shelter on Friday.
This is the second year the clinic has done his calendar contest, starting for the first time in 2021 by Client Service Representative Rachel Mares. Mares started the contest so the clinic could get more involved with clients and the community as a whole.
The “Picture Purrfect Calendar Contest” is hosted online for three weeks where, for just $5, clients of the clinic can upload photos of their pet to a website. Friends and family then can vote on the entry for just a dollar where the photo with he most votes will be featured on the cover of the calendar. The next twelve photos with the most likes are featured on a monthly page throughout the calendar, in no particular order.
The clinic was able to raise $2,000 from the content, but due to website fees and the cost of printing the calendars, were only able to donate about $800 worth of goods. This year, the clinic was able to raise enough money to donate $3,500 worth of goods and supplies to the animal shelter.
“Hosting this contest for the second year in a row, we wanted to find a way to give more to the shelter than the previous year,” Mares said.
The clinic was able to donate dog and cat food, litter, treats and toys, cleaning supplies, medical supplies and even a few gift cards for the staff to have lunch provided to them.
“When we were able to deliver these items to the animal shelter, we also spent some time loving on and giving treats to all the babies at the shelter,” Mares said.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.