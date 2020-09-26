Long-time Conway resident Allison Vetter has announced her candidacy for Justice of the Peace in District 13. This position is one of 13 justices that make up the Faulkner Count Quorum Court, the governing body of Faulkner County, tasked with making decisions about roads, budgets, personnel and public safety.
Twice selected as the Log Cabin Democrat Volunteer of the Month, and the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Woman of the Year in 2016, Vetter is known as an active volunteer across Faulkner County. Raised on a family farm, she credits her parents for instilling in her a sense of responsibility to family and community.
“I learned from watching my parents give back to their community that public service is important. I believe we should all take responsibility for our communities; running for office is one way to do that. This past year has been chaotic in many ways – I can be upset with the way things are, or I can do my part to make things better.”
Currently holding the title of Title IX Coordinator for Hendrix College, Vetter has also worked for the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State University. For the past two decades, Vetter has spent her time outside of work engaging in local community efforts, ranging from literacy to arts to access to healthcare. She has served on the boards of directors for the Faulkner County Literacy Council, Conway Interfaith Clinic, Conway Symphony Orchestra, and Blackbird Academy of Arts. She is now on the boards of the Arkansas Prostate Foundation and Blackbird Arts Collective, serves on the Faulkner County Domestic Violence Court Project Community Oriented Coordinating Council, and is a member of the Conway Kiwanis Club and Conway Civic League.
“The city of Conway accounts for 53.7 percent of the total population of Faulkner County and over 75 percent of the county’s sales tax is collected in the city limits. My goal is to make sure that Conway residents get their fair share of county services for the taxes they pay. The county played a vital role in accomplishing projects like the overlay of Padgett Road, the roundabout at Salem and College, and the Highway 25 interchange. Conway citizens deserve to receive direct benefit from their tax dollars,” said Vetter.
Allison is married to William Cone, Vice President and General Manager of Green Bay Packaging in Morrilton, has three step-children; Tyler (Audrey), Reid (Shelbie), and Anna, and is the proud “Lovey” to two grand-daughters, Ellen and Norah. Allison and William are members of First United Methodist Church in Conway.
Early voting begins October 19th. In person voting will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
