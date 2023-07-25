Taylor Dixon from Vilonia High School was one of 10 national officers elected to serve on the Family, Career and Communities Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) National Executive Council at the National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado.
Taylor is the daughter of Aaron and Monica Dixon, and will be serving as FCCLA’s national vice president of programs throughout the 2023-2024 school year.
Twenty-four national officer candidates took part in the National Executive Council election process as they underwent intense interviews, an FCCLA knowledge test, and presented a prepared speech on-stage during the five-day conference.
As a national officer, Taylor will be accompanying her team of nine other members, which make up the National Executive Council, to FCCLA National Headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, for a planning meeting to prepare for the year.
The council will build off existing goals to prepare a program of work and as well as develop future goals for the organization. Additionally, the officers will prepare for future workshops and meetings on the local, state and national levels. During the year, Taylor will also assist in planning the focus and content of FCCLA’s 2024 National Leadership Conference in Seattle, Washington, from June 29 through July 3.
The highest leadership honor an FCCLA member can achieve is being elected to serve on the National Executive Council. FCCLA continues to provide students with employability skills, relevant youth issues of career preparation, financial literacy, environmental education, traffic safety, community service and leadership development.
