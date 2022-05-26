Vilonia High School (VHS) released a new bell schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year where the school will be moving from just five periods a day to eight.
The new schedule will have students going from 80-minute classes to 50-minute classes, with one period being just 40 minutes for “flex credit.”
This new eight-period schedule will also cause students at VHS to be released later, going from being dismissed at 3:15 p.m. to being dismissed at 3:30 p.m.
However, Wednesdays will be a different story as this bell schedule only applies to Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, students will still have eight periods, but they will all be 40 minutes long with students having an early dismissal on Wednesday, getting out of school an hour earlier at 2:30 p.m. to make up for the extra 15 minutes added to their school day.
Another change to students’ schedules is that all courses will last all school year, August to May, with no subject changes between semesters.
In a letter to parents, VHS principal Ronnie Simmons listed several benefits that led to the decision to make these changes to the school schedule. The change in making courses last the entire academic year will all students to be exposed to all course content for the school year and will prevent them from having gaps between their core subjects (math, literacy, social studies and science) that the old schedule caused, he said in the letter.
Simmons said that the change to the length of classes adjustment is to more closely align with students’ attention spans, with 50-minute lessons making it easier for students to focus on their subjects as opposed to the previous length of 80-minute classes.
Simmons also said that that the addition of the flex courses during 7th period will allow students to take a variety of courses that the school did not previously offer, and will also allow students to be enrolled in band and a sport since the new schedule has allowed the school to separate them into two different periods.
The new bell schedule will go into effect starting in the fall.
