VHS teacher earns award from ASMSA

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts (ASMSA) awarded Vilonia High School (VHS) Speech and Drama Teacher Kara Wimberly with their Teacher Impact Award, VHS announced.
Wimberly received the award because she helps “shape and guide incoming students at ASMSA,” the announcement by VHS read, adding that ASMSA students “nominated teachers who aided their growth both intellectually and emotionally.
The ASMSA is a public, residential high school in Hot Springs that has operated since 1991 and focuses on “the education of talented and motivated students who have an interest and aptitude for mathematics and science as well as a passion for creativity, humanities and the arts,” the ASMSA website reads.
Since the school started, over 2,400 students have graduated and been awarded almost $300 million in college scholarships, per the ASMSA website. Students from every county in Arkansas have attended the school and there is a rigorous application process before students are accepted, typically for their junior and senior years.
Teacher Impact Award recipients are decided by a committee of ASMSA staff members after a nomination process. As part of earning the honor, Wimberly received a certificate.
