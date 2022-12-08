VHS teacher earns award from ASMSA

Kara Wimberly earned the Teacher Impact Award because she helped “shape and guide incoming students at ASMSA,” a public, residential high school in Hot Springs.

 Submitted photo

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts (ASMSA) awarded Vilonia High School (VHS) Speech and Drama Teacher Kara Wimberly with their Teacher Impact Award, VHS announced.

Wimberly received the award because she helps “shape and guide incoming students at ASMSA,” the announcement by VHS read, adding that ASMSA students “nominated teachers who aided their growth both intellectually and emotionally.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@

thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.