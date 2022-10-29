Vilonia High School (VHS) is hosting a book drive beginning on Oct. 31, Vilonia School District announced in a graphic posted to its website this week.
The drive, sponsored by Mrs. Ramseys’ Seventh Period Leadership and Service Learning Class, will allow donors to give gently used books for school and teacher libraries in classrooms across the district. Per the graphic, books for all ages are welcome, including infant, toddler, preschooler, school age and young adult titles.
