LaMarion Gilliam, 19, of North Little Rock and Sucram O’Donald,16, of Little Rock were the victims of a double homicide.
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the homicides of two men discovered in the early morning of May 23 off Arkansas Highway 161, south of Scott in Pulaski County.
