Conway Corp customers will see an increase in several video packages and their water/wastewater rates next year after the Conway Corp Board of Directors approved rate adjustments during its November 2022 meeting.

Several video packages will see an increase beginning Feb. 1, 2023, due to programming rate increases, Conway Corp officials said.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

