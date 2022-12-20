Conway Corp customers will see an increase in several video packages and their water/wastewater rates next year after the Conway Corp Board of Directors approved rate adjustments during its November 2022 meeting.
Several video packages will see an increase beginning Feb. 1, 2023, due to programming rate increases, Conway Corp officials said.
“We strive to make decisions in the best interest of our customers, and we only raise rates by the amount necessary to cover the cost of programming increases,” Conway Corp said. “In fact, 97 percent of our video rate goes directly to networks. The 3 percent that goes to Conway Corp is used for operating expenses, maintaining the cable distribution system and upgrading equipment.”
2023 video package rates
Customers will see a $5.40 increase for legacy starter video service. Legacy digital and HD packages will remain the same.
“We are currently phasing out our legacy cable system,” Conway Corp officials said. “As cable box technology becomes outdated and is no longer supported, we are migrating all video customers to ConwayCorpTV.”
ConwayCorpTV will increase $10, and ConwayCorpTV+ will remain the same.
Additionally, Showtime will increase from $18.20 to $18.90. The Starz network will decrease from $10.95 to $9.
2023 wastewater/ water rates
Wastewater rates will increase 2 percent beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and water rates will increase 3 percent beginning Feb. 1, 2023, Conway Corp officials said.
“Water fees are adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index,” Conway Corp said.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.