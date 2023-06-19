Vilonia administrator wins statewide recognition

The Arkansas Association of Career and Technical Education Administrators (AACTEA) has named Vilonia School District (VSD) Assistant Superintendent Cathy Riggins the organization’s Administrator of the Year, VSD announced in a news release last week.
Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators Assistant Executive Director Mike Mertens presented Riggins with the honor at VSD’s school board meeting on June 12. The award is given to an Arkansas career and technical education administrator who has succeeded in promoting and enhancing career and technical education in their organization and has been recognized as exhibiting exceptional leadership skills in their community, the news release read.
“Dr. Riggins has shown exceptional leadership qualities that have contributed to the success of our school district,” VSD Superintendent Douglas Adams said, per the news release. “She has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to promoting and enhancing career and technical education. Dr. Riggins has been instrumental in developing and implementing innovative programs that have provided our students with practical skills and knowledge necessary for success in the workforce.”
Riggins, VSD’s assistant superintendent since 2013, has spent 33 years working in education. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Riggins architected VSD’s Vilonia Pathways Academy, a charter school program that gives families the opportunity to enroll their children in a virtual K-12 program that meets Arkansas Department of Education required goals, while presenting class material through a construction industry lens.
“Dr. Riggins has worked tirelessly to create the Vilonia Pathways Academy,” UA Little Rock Department of Construction Management and Civil and Construction Engineering Chair Hank Bray said. “This special charter school is preparing young men and women to enter skilled trade and professional positions in Arkansas construction. This unique academy reflects Dr. Riggins’ vision for preparing young people to attain the American dream – a high paying job with benefits and the ability to raise a family in Arkansas.”
In addition to her work with the academy, Riggins has also worked with higher education institutions and industry partners to provide students with opportunities to earn associate degrees, industry certifications and hands-on field experiences that enhance student career success, the news release read.
“Dr. Riggins’ visionary mindset has resulted in the creation of a highly replicable model for the career and technical field,” VSD Curriculum Director Deborah Knowles said. “Her ability to identify best practices, streamline processes and develop scalable strategies has positioned our district as a trailblazer in career-focused education. By sharing her experiences, successes and lessons learned, Dr. Riggins has been instrumental in inspiring educators and administrators to adopt similar approaches, ultimately transforming career and technical education in our state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.