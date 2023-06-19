Vilonia administrator wins statewide recognition

Vilonia School District Superintendent Douglas Adams (left) with Assistant Superintendent Cathy Riggins (right). Riggins won the Arkansas Association of Career and Technical Administrators’ award for Administrator of the Year.

 Submitted photo

The Arkansas Association of Career and Technical Education Administrators (AACTEA) has named Vilonia School District (VSD) Assistant Superintendent Cathy Riggins the organization’s Administrator of the Year, VSD announced in a news release last week.

Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators Assistant Executive Director Mike Mertens presented Riggins with the honor at VSD’s school board meeting on June 12. The award is given to an Arkansas career and technical education administrator who has succeeded in promoting and enhancing career and technical education in their organization and has been recognized as exhibiting exceptional leadership skills in their community, the news release read.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.