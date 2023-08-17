Vilonia aldermen discussed agenda items related to changes to different meetings throughout the city on Tuesday.
One agenda item included an ordinance that would require the live-streaming of all public government meetings held in the city.
This ordinance has been on the agenda the past two city council meetings due to the requirement that three readings be held for the item. The third reading was held on Tuesday.
Vilonia City Council meetings are already live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page, but this ordinance would require that other public meetings, including the Planning Commission and other workshops, be live-streamed as well.
“In the modern era, everyone gets their news from digital sources,” agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin read. “The citizens of Vilonia should have the right to know what their government leaders and committees are deciding on their behalf and it is the duty of the city council of The City of Vilonia to ensure the citizens of Vilonia have adequate access to all discussions in the city.”
Alderman Mike Matos is a supporter of the ordinance, stating that citizens have the right to know what’s going on during these meetings. Other aldermen, while liking the idea of live-streaming, took issue with the wording of the ordinance.
On Tuesday, some aldermen voiced their concerns on having an ordinance due to unforeseen circumstances that could make live-streaming impossible, such as wifi or power issues.
Others said that some city meetings don’t need to be live-streamed due to the fact that no citizens attend those meetings.
Alderman LaCosta Beene also voiced her concerns related to the council telling other government bodies what to do.
“I feel like the mayor and the Planning Commission can discuss that, but I don’t feel it’s up to us to tell the Planning Commission what to do,” she said.
Ultimately, the aldermen voted against the ordinance with Matos being the one vote in favor of it, but Mayor Preston Scroggin did make sure to assure the public that city council meeting livestreams will happen.
“We are making sure that these meetings are live-streamed,” he said. “We worked hard on it and we will continue to work hard.”
Aldermen also discussed a resolution that establishes new rules for council meetings. These rules include the time of council meetings (7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month), setting points of order and establishing other rules for conducting them.
One of the rules outlined in the resolution includes that the agenda for the city council meetings be made available to all aldermen and Vilonia citizens on or about 1 p.m. the Friday before regular meetings.
The resolution also states that anyone that wants to make a public comment at the meeting must sign up to do so with the City Clerk by 4 p.m. the day before the meeting. Those that speak would have to give their name, home address and the topic they are speaking about to both the City Clerk upon signing up and again to the City Council before speaking.
Speakers would have a time limit of three minutes unless aldermen allow for additional time by a majority vote.
Matos voiced his concerns related to this section of the resolution, saying that he felt uncomfortable requiring people to give out their home addresses in public meetings.
“Why are we asking them to give that information twice?” Matos asked. “I don’t know if I’d want to come here and speak if I wasn’t a city official, and tell the world where my wife and kids sleep.”
Alderman Steve Craig responded to his concerns, saying that if people feel unsafe or uncomfortable doing so, they can come up to or email him to discuss the issues.
Aldermen approved the resolution. Matos voted against it.
Aldermen unanimously approved:
A Waste Water Improvement Contract agreement.
A proclamation of Constitution Week from Sept. 17-23.
