The Vilonia School District Board of Education voted to amend the district’s mask mandate to allow students, staff and visitors to the district’s campuses to take their masks off while outdoors, per an announcement made on the district’s Facebook page on Monday night.
The decision, made at a specially-called board meeting on Monday, took effect immediately following the board’s vote, and students and staff on Vilonia’s campuses were able to begin taking their masks off while outside on Vilonia’s campuses beginning on Tuesday.
Despite the decision to amend the mask mandate, the indoor mandate still stands so Vilonia can remain in compliance with the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) relaxed rules on quarantining, per Matt Reynolds, a Vilonia board member who responded to the concerns of frustrated parents on the district’s Facebook page.
Per ADH guidance, students and staff at schools need not quarantine as a close contact of a person infected with COVID-19 if both individuals were wearing masks at the time of contact. Social distancing protocols will continue at all Vilonia campuses.
