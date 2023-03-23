The Vilonia City Council approved funding for the Vilonia Police Department (VPD) to get new radios during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Vilonia Police Chief Brad McNew asked the council for extra funding in order to get new radios for the department and to get the department on the state’s radio system.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@the cabin.net

