The Vilonia City Council approved funding for the Vilonia Police Department (VPD) to get new radios during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Vilonia Police Chief Brad McNew asked the council for extra funding in order to get new radios for the department and to get the department on the state’s radio system.
Chief McNew said Tuesday that VPD is the only police department in Faulkner County that is not on this state police radio system.
McNew said that his department had already received a $100,00 equipment grant from the state and requested an extra $102,000 from the city.
Aldermen approved the $102,000 coming from either the American Recuse Plan (ARP) funding or from the general fund.
Vilonia City Council also unanimously approved of Steve Simon to be reappointed as the chairman of the Vilonia Waterworks Board.
Simon has served as the chairman since 2021 and previously served as the vice chairman beforehand.
Mayor Preston Scroggin also said alongside that appointment that the Vilonia Waterworks is in the process of working on a $2 million waterline project that will bring water from Highway 107, all the way through Vilonia to the tank.
This project will kick off on April 1 and it will bring full water pressure to the city’s main storage tank for the first time.
Heard a presentation from Cathy Riggins on the Vilonia Pathways Academy and later approved a support letter for the program.
Approved a new hire for VPD.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@the cabin.net
