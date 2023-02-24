The Vilonia City Council approved funds to help fix problems that the Vilonia Police Department has been experiencing with the department’s email during its regular meeting earlier this week.

Vilonia Police Chief Brad McNew came before the council Tuesday asking for $7,077.73 to purchase three new switches that have gone bad and caused the department’s email to have some issues.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

