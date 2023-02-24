The Vilonia City Council approved funds to help fix problems that the Vilonia Police Department has been experiencing with the department’s email during its regular meeting earlier this week.
Vilonia Police Chief Brad McNew came before the council Tuesday asking for $7,077.73 to purchase three new switches that have gone bad and caused the department’s email to have some issues.
McNew said that the department has been unable to receive some emails that have been sent to police department and some people have been unable to receive emails that the department has sent out.
McNew also said that due to the department’s systems becoming outdated, Microsoft isn’t going to be able to support its services anymore in October which will cause another problem for the department, but that problem can be addressed at a later date.
The council approved the $7,077.73 for the department to be able to purchase the three new switches in the hopes of fixing the police department’s problems.
The Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce also announced Tuesday at the meeting that the city will be holding a Chocolate Festival on June 6.
The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. and will be a “fun and delicious” fundraiser, chamber officials said.
The Chocolate Festival will have vendors be able to promote and showcase their businesses while providing a sample of what the Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce called “the perfect bite.”
For just $5, people can come in and receive a plate. They will then go to different vendors and sample their chocolate.
The Vilonia City Council also approved a resolution to amend the 2022 budget after a review of the budget to be as “accurate as possible.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.