The Vilonia City Council approved new rules and regulations as well as penalties for breaking those rules and regulations for the city parks during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Alderman Steven Craig said that over the past year, the Vilonia Parks and Recreation Department have been having some issues with vandalism in the Vilonia parks. These vandalisms include defacing the bathrooms, tearing up the property and drinking and having parties at the new pond.
Craig said that these new rules and regulations approved on Tuesday would address these safety issues and protect the parks in the process.
With these new rules and regulations, all city parks would close at dark and reopen at dawn, unless otherwise posted at the facility. No one would be allowed to stay after closing hours in the public park or other city-owned and operated facility unless they have written permission to do so.
Cars would also be restricted to designated roads and parking areas only, and dogs would not be allowed in any park unless the dog is with the owner or another “responsible person” and on a leash at all times while in the park.
These rules would also prohibit the sell of any food, drink, merchandise or other goods or services without permission from the park director.
Other things prohibited without permission under these new regulations include the removal of any city property, hunting on park property, unauthorized use of fireworks or other explosive diverse and alcoholic beverages.
Open fires in city parks without a permit are also prohibited, and fire permits must be issued by the Vilonia fire chief and approved by the parks director.
There is also a rule prohibiting people from using any portion of the park or facility for “toilet purposes” except for designated public restrooms and provided portable toilets.
Penalties for breaking these rules include a warning eviction from park facilities and restriction of access to park facilities.
Other penalties include a fine of no less than $125 and no more than $500 per occurrence.
Most aldermen, along with Mayor Preston Scroggin, approved the new rules and regulations, but Alderman Mike Matos had some objections and felt that his fellow city council members were rushing through this ordinance.
“I’m 100 percent in agreement that we need some park and recreation rules, we have nothing out there,” he said. “I agree with most everything on here, but my biggest thing on here is I think hunting should just be prohibited. Why are we making any exceptions? Why don’t we just say hunting’s prohibited like Conway does and Cabot and Sherwood and Bebee.”
The regulation established in the ordinance does prohibit hunting, but allows for it if the individual is given written permission by the mayor.
Matos wanted that exception taken out of the ordinance and felt that a potentially “bad mayor” in the future could approve some hunting in the park that could have consequences.
“This is a place where children play and our families go and it’s a place of relaxation,” he said. “It should not be a place where we inadvertently allow somebody to go out there and hunt and there’s a hunting accident.”
The rest of the alderman decided to keep the exception in the ordinance and voted five-to-one, with Matos being the sole vote against, to pass the new rules and regulations for the city parks.
Mayor Scroggin also announced a proclamation Tuesday establishing the month of May as Vilonia School District Appreciation Month.
“Our schools are an asset to our town; they’re our largest employer,” Scroggin said.
Scroggin said that Vilonia School District Appreciation Month is a time when Vilonia citizens can honor the efforts and achievements of the school district.
