The Vilonia City Council approved the 2020 budget including a 2.5 percent raise for city employees on Tuesday.
Mayor Preston Scroggin praised City Clerk Kelly Lawrence for her assistance in preparing the budget.
“I don’t want to take credit for something I didn’t do,” Scroggin said. “We worked on the budget together. She’s got a wonderful mind about city budgets and city processes. She’s a blessing to work with.”
The mayor updated the council on the city’s Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) violations. The city received an order from ADEQ indicating the fines would be $4,000.
“They changed mid-stream on us on some things they said they would do,” Scroggin said, noting that City Engineer Trey Foster drafted a response to the order. “This will start the ball rolling on us going into remediation. I feel like we can get [the fine] reduced.”
Aldermen approved Scroggin to negotiate with ADEQ and pay the fine once an agreement is reached.
Scroggin announced the city ordered two bridges this week and once those are installed, the city will nearly have all new bridges throughout.
“We lack two bridges to having brand-new bridges throughout the city, which I think is a big deal,” Scroggin said. “We’ve got the two bridges ordered on the grants that we got for Simpson and Bernard. We will probably go out for bid on the placement of those bridges in February.”
He explained the city saved money by ordering the bridges directly instead of having the contractor order them for the city.
Aldermen approved a resolution to support House Joint Resolution 1018, which would extend the 0.5 percent sales and use tax for improvements to state highways, county roads and city streets. Scroggin said the city has benefited from the revenue, adding that cities and counties get 15 percent each or the revenue stream while the state gets 70 percent.
The Vilonia Chamber of Commerce said it will have a Christmas lights contest to see which residence has the most festive decorations. The judging has started and will conclude by Dec. 23, when the winner will be announced and presented with a plaque and a $50 gift card.
