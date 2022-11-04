Students at Vilonia’s elementary and primary schools celebrated the district’s 50th day of school on Tuesday. As part of the celebration, students dressed in outfits reminiscent of the 1950s. “There were a lot of poodle skirts and greasers that filled the classrooms at Vilonia Elementary School and Vilonia Primary School today,” the district wrote in a news release about the celebration posted to the district’s website on Tuesday.

