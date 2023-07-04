The Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon is on the third Thursday of each month at Simple Simons Pizza. The luncheons are open to the public, not just to Chamber members.
Zackery Hale, of Entergy Arkansas, will be the guest speaker at the July 20 luncheon. Cost is $8.75 per person and includes buffet, drink and tax.
