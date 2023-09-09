The Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce has two events planned for the fall season: The Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon and the annual Vilonia Fall Festival.
The Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 at Simple Simons Pizza.
The cost to enter the luncheon is $8.75 per person. The price includes the cost of the buffet, a drink and sales tax.
Local non-profit Lifting Individuals and Families Together will be the host and guest speaker of the luncheon. The nonprofit will present information about their programs and how they impact the community.
The Vilonia Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Vilonia Veteran’s Museum on North Mount Olive Road.
The event is open to the public and will include vendors, food, games, candy and more.
“It’s a great event for you and your whole family to come and enjoy,” the chamber said. “There will be something for everyone.”
Local businesses are also invited to use the event as a way to promote their products or services. The cost to book a booth for the festival is $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-chamber members.
Booth space is 10 feet by 10 feet, and vendors must bring their own table and chairs. Most provide a game and candy for attendees.
Set up for vendors is from 8-10 a.m. Those interested can register and pay on the chamber website at www.viloniachamber.org/ vilonia-fall-fest.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
