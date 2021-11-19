The Vilonia City Council announced Tuesday at its monthly meeting that the 11th annual Vilonia Christmas Parade is set to return this year after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that registration is now open for the event.
The parade will be Dec. 4, and will start at Cemetery Street, travel down Main Street and finish at the Vilonia High School parking lot. Judging for the event will start at 5 p.m. and the parade will begin moving at dusk, around 5:30 p.m.
“The theme this year is ‘Christmas Memories’ to give you the opportunity to bring your favorite Christmas memory back to share with the community for one night,” the parade’s Facebook page said.
Registration is open for the event and people who wish to register must do so by Dec. 1. Registration is required to compete for potential prizes and is free of charge. Those who wish to register for the parade can do so at cityofvilonia.net/parade.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place and will be judged on four different criteria including use of theme, use of lighting, most creative and best Christmas spirit.
All entries must have lights on their float and all headlights must remain off for the entirety of the parade, but parking lights can remain on. Horses, livestock, wagons and buggies are allowed in the parade but will be lined up in the back of the parade.
“Entries with animals must provide their own clean up during line up and along the parade route, as well as a walking chaperone and/or assistant to keep animals under control at all times,” the rules of the parade states.
No Santas are allowed on floats as Vilonia will have their very own Santa at the end of the parade.
Candy and other offerings from floats cannot be thrown and must instead be handed to the viewers in attendance.
“Come out and enjoy the lights and sounds of the season as local businesses and organizations put on a spectacular show to kick off the holiday,” the parade’s Facebook page said.
