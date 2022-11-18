The Vilonia City Council approved of bids for the city’s sidewalk project that will begin construction in the near future during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The project is to put a sidewalk in both sides of South Kirk Street and to widen certain portions of the street.
“This is a big project that’s been on the books for about eight years,” Mayor Preston Scroggin said. “I think it’s going to be a good project and a big asset to our town.”
The project will cost about $1,675,489 and will be completed by a construction company out of Russellville. Metroplan and ARDOT have already chipped in to help with he project, donating a combined $550,000 to the city.
The construction on the sidewalk project is expected to take about four to five months.
The city council also approved of a one-time wage adjustment for all full-time and part-time city employees.
This wage adjustment is something the city does every year to show its appreciation for employees. This year’s adjustment will be $500 for all full-time employees and $250 for part-time employees.
Mayor Scroggin also announced a proclamation for Native American Heritage Month.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
