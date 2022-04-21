The Vilonia City Council approved a donation of land to the city Tuesday at its monthly meeting that will be used for the construction of a new city park.
The land was donated to the city by Charlie Weaver of Web Mining Inc. and consists of about 25 acres located on North Mount Olive Road.
The park will be maintained by the Vilonia Parks and Recreation department and will be named “Weaver Family Park,” Mayor Preston Scroggin said.
“There’s going to be a lot of exciting things going on over there,” the mayor said. “I’m excited about the walking trail. It’s a beautiful piece of ground.”
The donation was approved five to one with Alderman Kira Livingston opposing it due to wanting to remove the emergency clause in the ordinance.
The board also approved of a public hearing regarding the development of an outdoor Go Kart Rental Track.
If the Go Kart Track is approved after the public hearing, it will be located on 38.5 acres of property along South Church Street, which also owned by Charlie Weaver.
Already there are comments under the Facebook Live video of the city council meeting that are against the construction of a Go Kart Track.
“Lived in the spot for 25 years and they are going to destroy it for a [expletive] gocart track,” one commenter wrote.
“Just think how many people this go cart track is going to affect between S. Church and HWY 107,” wrote another.
The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. April 28 during the regularly scheduled Planning Commission Meeting. The city encouraged residents to attend on the Facebook post.
“Please attend our public meeting. The purpose of a public meeting [is] to allow everyone’s voice to be heard and to address any issues the community may have,” city officials wrote.
