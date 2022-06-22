The Vilonia City Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday to allow the Chamber of Commerce to shoot fireworks on the Fourth of July.
The ordinance states that shooting fireworks within Vilonia city limits will be legal every year from July 3-5 from the hours of 3-10:30 p.m., and on from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1.
Anyone shooting fireworks before or after the designated time within city limits will be fined $100 plus court fees.
The council approved the use of fireworks for the Vilonia 4th of July Community Celebration.
The event will be in the Vilonia High School parking lot at 7 p.m. and will have live music, free food, bounce houses and other games.
Fire Chief Keith Hillman warned of hot weather and extra supervision when using fireworks.
The council passed a motion to allow Pafford Medical Services memberships to go into effect for all full- and part-time city employees.
The program offers benefits for $60 per person or $45 per person with a group discount.
The original ordinance included city council members and the mayor; however, it was later established that as elected officials, they are not considered city employees.
“I feel like we’re getting benefited from taxpayer dollars. So, I wouldn’t feel comfortable receiving this service,” Alderman Kira Livingston said.
Chief Hillman said that we would pay for the fire volunteers out of his budget.
Alderman Steven Craig explained that a city employee had to use an ambulance a few months ago and even after insurance, they received a bill from Pafford for around $1,300.
With this program, employees would never receive a medical bill for an ambulance after it goes through insurance.
Not only would the city employee be covered, but everyone in the household up until the age of 25 would be covered.
“I think it’d be something great for us to do,” Craig said.
The council approved a motion to allow engineering to continue on the Hill Farm Subdivision, voting on conditional use of the land.
Mayor Preston Scroggin said the planning committee has given them the go-ahead to do the engineering on the subdivision but nothing has been approved yet.
“I feel real good about where we’re headed with that,” Mayor Scroggin said.
Apart from past concerns regarding engineering — which have been discussed by the mayor, city planners and engineers — the land can be used for the new subdivision.
The council also mentioned that co-ed softball sign-up sheets can be found at cityofvilonia.net/parks. Submissions end on July 1. The season will run from July 5 to Aug. 5.
The Vilonia Senior Citizens Center has also been looking to hire someone part-time. The applicant would be cooking in the kitchen and helping with books, according to the meeting. Applications are available at City Hall.
