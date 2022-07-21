The Vilonia City Council approved the purchase of 5.09 acres of land across the street from the softball fields on North Mount Olive Road to help regulate the need for parking for those participating in softball, baseball and soccer. All council members except Alderman Shawntel Robinson were present for the meeting on July 19.
The council will make an ordinance for the $70,000 land purchase that will be voted on in the next meeting on Aug. 16, and will aim to go forward with the project at the beginning of the year.
Additional expenses that would come from this purchase would be to add lighting and a crosswalk for safety connecting the two properties since many soccer practices occur at night. The property would also have to be cut down due to steepness. The expense discussed may come from the parks fund.
The additional parking is needed for the ongoing sporting events as the softball program has doubled from the previous year. The baseball program has added three teams this year, all of which have also grown in size. Attendance for soccer is relative to the levels before COVID-19.
Parks and Recreation Director Logan Henley and city maintenance worker Trisha Barnard said that they want to be “proactive in additional parking” since the teams have been “very successful this year, just getting bigger and bigger.”
Department officials said that the concession stand on the property has brought in $57,000 for the eight weeks of ball play this season.
The teams average around 400 kids playing with more than 300 people needing to park around the field, leading to unsafe situations in case of emergency.
The city council passed a purchase for a new tractor geared to work on “almost anything” from mowing to digging out shoulders on roads for the city. The tractor will come from a trade-in of the old tractor with River Valley Tractor in Conway and will cost $40,000 – saving the city $37,000 from buying the equipment new for $77,000.
Street Department Superintendent Matt Rust will spearhead the purchasing of the new equipment.
Amid personnel changes at the water department, Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker has allocated $1.575 million to Vilonia Water Works from the county’s ARP funds which will extend the Lonoke-White water project past Highway 107, which is where it currently ends.
The council voted to hire a third part-time employee to assist at the Vilonia Senior Citizens Center. The employee would be answering the phone, completing paperwork, assisting in the kitchen, spending time with seniors and completing other responsibilities as needed, according to the meeting. They are looking for someone to work 15 hours each week. Applications are available at City Hall.
The Vilonia Museum of Veterans and Military History has scheduled its 9/11 “Never Forget” run/walk event for Sept. 10 to begin around 8:45 a.m. Pre-registration is open until Aug. 15. The event is $20 per participant. Pre-registered participants will receive a finisher medal. Following the event, there will be a memorial service hosted by the Vilonia Fire Department with a final call that will follow.
The Vilonia Fire Department reminded those that no significant rain is expected for some time, and that the safety concern for burning anything in city limits is still high.
The Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce reported vacancies on the board and is looking for anyone interested, preferably business owners, to apply at viloniachamber.org/join.
