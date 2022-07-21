The Vilonia City Council approved the purchase of 5.09 acres of land across the street from the softball fields on North Mount Olive Road to help regulate the need for parking for those participating in softball, baseball and soccer. All council members except Alderman Shawntel Robinson were present for the meeting on July 19.

The council will make an ordinance for the $70,000 land purchase that will be voted on in the next meeting on Aug. 16, and will aim to go forward with the project at the beginning of the year.

