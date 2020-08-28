Juggling the transition from the traditional school setting to a blended learning environment is challenging, but Vilonia School District educators said each hurdle is worth in order to ensure their students receive the best education possible.
“The transition to blended learning has taken some planning,” Amy Lock, a math teacher at Vilonia Freshman Academy said. “As teachers, we are implementing the use of technology into our daily instruction and are teaching students how to access a variety of websites and resources that they may be asked to use in the event that we pivot to off-site learning.
Students are learning to work various Google Suite products in the event schools are forced to close again due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first week of school ran smoothly even with the many changes imposed this year, Debra Rail, a chemistry and physics instructor at Vilonia High School, said.
“At the secondary level, we had already incorporated a lot of technology usage in our classrooms prior to this year,” she said.
However, access to technology has posed itself to be an obstacle.
“The only real issue has been the lack of students having their own Chromebooks and us trying to get a routine to get them all sanitized between every student,” Rail said.
The physics teacher said that while the 2020-21 school year has its challenges, she was excited to see her students for the first time in months on Monday morning.
“It has made my heart so happy to see students again,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat. “I told them in my opening remarks to them that I was ready to get back to school in July. [Wednesday] I was able to take the students outside for them to make a video, and they were able to social distance and take their masks off, and I told them how happy it made me for me to be able to see their smiles!”
It’s no secret that Vilonia School District educators and administrators genuinely care about the districts students. When Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered schools to shutdown in March due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases across the state, the district’s teachers and leaders organized a parade to visit their students.
It took about four hours for the parade that ran 94 vehicles strong to make its way through neighborhoods across the district. Teachers, administrators and their families (totaling 154 people) participated in the parade.
Seeing students return to campus for a new school year was meaningful to the district’s educators, Lock said.
“The hallways have been empty and quiet for so long, so opening the doors on that first day was exciting,” she said. “You could see the smiles in the ‘eyes’ of the students and teachers. There were some returning with hesitation, but overall I believe everyone is excited to be back to some sort of normalcy and routine.”
The district’s students have been understanding to new social-distancing and mask-wearing requirements so far.
“The students have been awesome when it comes to the many changes necessary to open schools,” Lock said. “They are wearing their masks, social distancing and respecting the decisions being made for their safety. I am very proud of how our students have taken the responsibility to do what it takes to ensure the safety for themselves and others.”
The two educators agreed that juggling instruction for onsite and off campus students would likely pose a challenge throughout the year but that they were willing to do what it takes to ensure all students receive the best education possible.
While the first week ran smoothly, Rail said it was possible the district could face other challenges as the school year progresses and asks that students and their families be patient with school staff in the coming weeks.
“We have been talking a lot about giving and receiving grace during this time of transition, and if I could just stress to the public how important that is during this time,” she said. “I can assure you that every administrator and teacher I have had contact with just wants to do what is best for our students and it may take some time to get all the kinks worked out, but just give us some grace and we will get there.”
