Kohen Sprague of the Vilonia Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter won the FFA Knowledge Event at the 95th Arkansas State FFA Convention, April 25-27.
“Through this experience I have learned youth are the future of agriculture, and I am so excited for that,” Sprague said.
Sprague will represent Arkansas at the National FFA Convention in October and compete against state winners from other associations.
Sprague is the son of Kaynon and Tiffany Sprague. His adviser is Jacob Marek.
The FFA Knowledge event is designed to develop personal growth and premier leadership in younger members. Students gain recognition for their knowledge of FFA history, Arkansas agricultural facts and parliamentary procedure.
The state competition was sponsored by Arkansas FFA Foundation.
FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Arkansas Department of Career Education. The Arkansas FFA Association has more than 15,900 members and 229 chapters.
The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Arkansas FFA, visit arkansasffa.org.
