Fifth graders in Vilonia School District (VSD) have begun the StarbaseAR curriculum at the Little Rock Air Force Base (LRAFB), VSD announced on their website this week. The curriculum, sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs, provides interactive Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) activities for students and exposes them to civilian and military STEM roles.
"We have been anticipating January to arrive so that our fifth grade students could participate in StarbaseAR at the LRAFB," the VSD announcement read. "The time has come and our first group started today. Over the next few weeks, we will be sending students [to the LRAFB] to learn all about STEM."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.