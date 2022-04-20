VILONIA — Joel Michael “Mike” Matos, recently earned his Certified Cremation Services Provider (CCSP) designation from the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA).
The NFDA Cremation Certification Program is a voluntary certification program that helps funeral directors better serve the needs of families that desire cremation.
Nationally, in 2020, 56.1 percent of people who died in the United States were cremated, and by 2030, that number is projected to climb to 72.8 percent. As the cremation rate continues to increase, ensuring that funeral and crematory staff are properly trained to meet the needs of families who choose cremation is of utmost importance.
NFDA’s Cremation Certification Program provides participants with instruction in best practices for safe, proper and ethical crematory operations and for excellence in service to families that choose cremation.
Seminars cover the topics required by state law and are designed to develop understanding, skills and a broad working knowledge of proper operational procedures as well as required and prudent administrative procedures.
Matos started in the funeral business in 1999 as a pre-planning consultant and then started his apprenticeship for free at a central Arkansas funeral home to fulfill his childhood dream to become a licensed funeral director.
He and his wife founded Vilonia Funeral Home in 2016 where a full array of cremation options is offered.
“Many people do not realize that there are several different types of cremation options available,” Matos said. “Earning the CCSP designation helps me better answer questions and educate my community when I am called upon to serve.
In 2019, Vilonia Funeral Home became the first area funeral home to offer an urn carrier to their families seeking to have a memorial service after cremation.
“This is just one of the ways we are trying to embrace cremation as the new normal in our business,” Matos said.
NFDA is the world’s leading and largest funeral service association, serving 19,700 individual members who represent more than 10,000 funeral homes in the United States and 39 countries around the world.
NFDA is the trusted leader, beacon for ethics and the strongest advocate for the profession.
Vilonia Funeral Home is located at 1134 Main Street, Vilonia, Arkansas, 72173 and may be contacted at 501-796-2275.
