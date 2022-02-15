The Arkansas Economic Development Commission Division of Rural Services (AEDC) has awarded Vilonia and Guy-Perkins High Schools grants funded by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) in order to promote wildlife education.
Guy-Perkins High School was awarded $2,5000 in order to fund the purchase an archery start-up kit. Vilonia High School was awarded $706.71 in order to fund the purchase of materials from the Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program.
“Arkansans are fortunate to live in a state with abundant wildlife and outdoor recreational opportunities,” Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. “There is so much we can learn just by getting out and experiencing the wonders found in nature all around us. These grants not only help broaden minds and economic development, but they also provide opportunities for volunteerism and community involvement, all of which make us a more attractive state for business and pleasure.”
Guy-Perkins and Vilonia are one of 183 schools across the state to be awarded these grants that totaled more than $500,000.
The money from the grants came from fines collected by the AGFC from hunting and fishing violations and only the money collected within the specific county where the violations took place were used for the grant funds.
“Contrary to what some Arkansans may think, the AGFC never sees a single penny from citations our officers write,” Austin Booth, the AGFC Director, said. “Instead, that money is invested in the children of that county to help instill that love of the outdoors that makes Arkansans unique.”
